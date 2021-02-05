Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Novanta worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $135.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.