Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.37% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock worth $1,880,988 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

