Comerica Bank Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.