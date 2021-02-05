Comerica Bank Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

PDD stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

