Comerica Bank Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.