Comerica Bank Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 489,127 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 394,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

