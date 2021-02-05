Comerica Bank Has $9.44 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $156.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.