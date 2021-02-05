Comerica Bank Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE AIZ opened at $131.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.