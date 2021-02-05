Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Catalent worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Catalent by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.43 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

