Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

