Comerica Bank Increases Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,767 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Altair Engineering worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,189 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 93.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the software’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $70,131.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $391,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,385 shares of company stock worth $17,329,780. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALTR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -317.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

