Comerica Bank Purchases 13,583 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

