Comerica Bank Purchases 2,194 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE HDB opened at $79.75 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

