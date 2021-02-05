Comerica Bank Sells 1,764 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $615.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

