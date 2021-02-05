Comerica Bank Sells 18,999 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

