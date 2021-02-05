Comerica Bank Sells 2,270 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $301.85 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $374.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

