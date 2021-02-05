Comerica Bank Sells 2,408 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Allstate by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

