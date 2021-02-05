Comerica Bank Sells 2,985 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

