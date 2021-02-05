Comerica Bank Sells 3,103 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $2,541,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.