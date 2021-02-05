Comerica Bank Sells 411 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.32.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,425.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,301.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

