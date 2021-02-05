Comerica Bank Sells 54,624 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,624 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after buying an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,055,000 after buying an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 33.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after buying an additional 553,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

ATUS opened at $36.81 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

