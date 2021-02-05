Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,682. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,490 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

