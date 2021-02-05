Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Kevin G. Barth Sells 5,396 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 201,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,463. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,000,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

