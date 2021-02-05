Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.32

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 13371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

