Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director David F. Walker Sells 7,500 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 379,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,413. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

