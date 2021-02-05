Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.38

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 1919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $913,500. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.