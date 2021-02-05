Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.36

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 214804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

