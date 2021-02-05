Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 3,797,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,699,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

SID has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

