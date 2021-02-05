Comparing FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FSD Pharma and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 31.36%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 219.86 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.39 Cronos Group $25.64 million 168.89 $1.17 billion $0.67 17.94

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cronos Group beats FSD Pharma on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.