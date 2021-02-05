Comparing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.92%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 247.53 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Summary

Romeo Power beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

