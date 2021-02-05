Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,727. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

