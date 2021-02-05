Compound (COMP) Price Tops $489.60

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Compound has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $736.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $489.60 or 0.01259141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,594,948 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

