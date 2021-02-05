Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Trading Up 14.4%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares were up 14.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1,453,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 172,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

