Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $226.61. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

