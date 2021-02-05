Constellation Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.31 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Constellation has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $756,579.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

