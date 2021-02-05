Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,251.67 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $746.28 and a 1-year high of $1,387.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,282.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,195.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNSWF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

