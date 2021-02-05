Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) to post earnings of C$11.28 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion.

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,611.94 on Friday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,789.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,635.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,560.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,550.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

