Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

