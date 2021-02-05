Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.74

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $156.74 and traded as high as $170.60. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 2,450,876 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,542,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,078,000 after buying an additional 575,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,127.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,545,000 after acquiring an additional 379,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $52,247,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

