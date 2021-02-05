Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.24

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.24 and traded as low as $64.60. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 7,292,264 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,274,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $241,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

