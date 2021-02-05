Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 268,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 35,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Contagious Gaming Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions for gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

