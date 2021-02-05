Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.25. Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 985,608 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21.

About Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO)

Contango Holdings plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal to industrial consumers in the Southern Africa region. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interest in the Garalo gold mining project located in Mali.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.