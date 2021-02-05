Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $793,602.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01319781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.47 or 0.07134974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.