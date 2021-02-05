Contentos (COS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.60 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Contentos has a market cap of $31.59 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,369,529 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

