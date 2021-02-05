Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.55

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €126.55 ($148.88) and last traded at €124.90 ($146.94), with a volume of 350975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €124.30 ($146.24).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

