Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.55

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €126.55 ($148.88) and last traded at €124.90 ($146.94), with a volume of 350975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €124.30 ($146.24).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

