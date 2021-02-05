Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,021 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of CLR opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.