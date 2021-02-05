CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.0712 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 85.6% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $1.96 million and $29,819.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00089905 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00306826 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00030138 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010153 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,529,334 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

