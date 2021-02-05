Contrasting Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navigator and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigator and Britannia Bulk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $301.39 million 1.75 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -33.75 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Britannia Bulk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navigator.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Navigator has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, suggesting that its stock price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navigator beats Britannia Bulk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

