Contrasting Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioqual and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bioqual.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $46.36 million 1.65 $4.23 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.86

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 9.12% 17.62% 9.81% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioqual beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model services related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

