Contrasting MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MVP and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,368.82 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -49.85

MVP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MVP and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Galactic 0 3 6 0 2.67

Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 51.23%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than MVP.

Profitability

This table compares MVP and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVP N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Risk and Volatility

MVP has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats MVP on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

